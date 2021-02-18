This evening's outlook for Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
