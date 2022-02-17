 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

