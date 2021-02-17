Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.