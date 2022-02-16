Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.