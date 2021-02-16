 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Wednesday, Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

