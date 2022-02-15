Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.