Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.