Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It …
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Coo…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are sugge…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. …