Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.