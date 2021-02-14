Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.1. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
