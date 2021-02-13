Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 41.83. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.