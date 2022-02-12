 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert