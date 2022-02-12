Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.