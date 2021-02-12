Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.