Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.