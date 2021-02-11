Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Bryan Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.