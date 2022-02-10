 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

