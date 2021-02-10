Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.