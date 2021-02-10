Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
