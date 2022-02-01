Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We w…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…