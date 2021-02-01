Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear s…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…