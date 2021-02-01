Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.