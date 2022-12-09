 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

