Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
