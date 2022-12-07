This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
