Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.