Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
