Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

