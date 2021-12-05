This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
