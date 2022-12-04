 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

