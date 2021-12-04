Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
