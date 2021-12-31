Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.