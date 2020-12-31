Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degre…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Exp…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 4…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Toda…