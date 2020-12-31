Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.