Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
