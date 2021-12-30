For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. To…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast…