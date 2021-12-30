 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

