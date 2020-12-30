This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station