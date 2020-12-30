 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

