Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

