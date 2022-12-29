Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.