This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
