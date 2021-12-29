 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert