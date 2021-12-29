Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.