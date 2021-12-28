Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.