This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
