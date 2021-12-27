 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

