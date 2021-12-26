This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
