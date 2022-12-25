For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
