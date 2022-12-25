 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

