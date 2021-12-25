 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

