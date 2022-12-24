Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
