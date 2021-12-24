This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
