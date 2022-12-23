 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

