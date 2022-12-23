Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a co…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in …
This evening in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan folks shoul…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach …
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …