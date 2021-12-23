 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

