Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST.