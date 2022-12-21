 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

