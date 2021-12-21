Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.