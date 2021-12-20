 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

