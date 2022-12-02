For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. Th…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degre…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday,…