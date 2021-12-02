Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
